Every Pachayat Samiti in Rajasthan to have road safety volunteers

Jaipur, Jun 24 (PTI) Every Panchayat Samiti in the state will have 50 road safety volunteers who will assist the administration in case of road accident or traffic jam, Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said Monday. The volunteers will be given road safety training by the transport department and NGOs. They will also be given special monogram and helmets, Khachariyawas told reporters here.The decision was taken in the meeting of the state road safety council on Monday.He also said that efforts will be made by the transport department to bring the number of road accidents down. In the meeting, he asked the officials to enhance public awareness on road safety by making optimum use of social media.He also laid stress on associated groups of youths for road safety.Senior officials of the transport department, police, education, medical and health, NHAI and representatives of NGOs attended the meeting. PTI SDA CK