Every religion has its own terrorist: Kamal Haasan

(Eds: ADDING QUOTES ) Chennai, May 17 (PTI) Actor-politician Kamal Haasan,who is at the centre of a raging row over his Hindu extremistremarks, Friday said "every religion has its own terrorists"and that no one can claim to be sanctimonious.The Makkal Needhi Maiam chief also said that he wasnot afraid of being arrested but warned any such action wouldescalate tensions.Haasan said the remarks made during the Aravakurichi Assembly segment bypoll campaign meet on Sunday were not made for the first time, even as he asserted that "every religion has its own terrorist" and "this shows that all religions have their extremists."The actor-politician, who had filed an anticipatory bail plea after an FIR was registered in Aravakurichi in Karurdistrict for his remarks, said he had made similar comments in Chennai during the Lok Sabha election campaign but it wasbeing taken note of now by those people "whose confidence is dipping.""Let me tell you, terrorists abound in all religions. Around history, you can list many people from many religions. So I was talking in that (sense). Every religion has its own terrorists and we cannot claim that we are sanctimonious and we have not done that. History shows you that all religions have their extremists," he told reporters here, adding his focus in Sunday's campaign speech was on maintaining harmony.Haasan was asked if he could have avoided mentioning Godse's Hindu religion.The actor-politician said he stood firm on his remarks made on Sunday.He claimed there were no tensions after he made theremarks, and alleged "tensions were created", apparentlyby his detractors.Asked if he had filed the anticipatory bail plea in the Madras High Court fearing arrest, Haasan replied in thenegative."I don't fear arrest but I have got campaigning to do.Let them arrest, but if they arrest me tensions will escalate.This is not my request but an advice. Better not to do that,"he said.He also alleged that the media selectively edited his speech that day.Asked if he felt 'intimidated' by state Minister Rajendra Bhalaji saying the actor's tongue should be cut off for his remarks or incidents like stone-pelting in his public meetings, Haasan said he didn't even feel threatened."No, I am not even threatened. I feel that the quality of the polity is going down. I will not indulge in thismudslinging back and forth," he said.When a scribe asked if he would apologise to Hinduswithout any party leanings for his remarks, he said one should differentiate between Hindus and the RSS."We should differentiate who are Hindus, who is RSS.You can't generalise. Political functionaries will get hurt any time, non-political persons with a faith will only wonder for sometime why he has spoken like this...things like gettinghurt, getting angry and attacking are political tools. Theyare violent tools," he said.Even in the past, various groups had protested againsthim, "but people later realised they were not proper," he saidwithout referring to any particular incident.Incidentally, Haasan had faced the ire of Muslim groups who wanted his 2013 flick 'Vishwaroopam' banned, after they took umbrage to the depiction of the community in the film and had staged vociferous protests.His Dasavatharam (2008) too faced release-time issueswhen a Vaishnavite organisation had moved the court againstthe very title of the film, which means the Ten Incarnationsof Lord Vishnu, besides objecting to certain scenes.On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reported statementthat a Hindu cannot be a terrorist, Haasan said, "History andhistory teachers are there to respond to him.""Many think he is very knowledgeable. Thereforehistory and history professors are there to respond to him,"the MNM chief said.The actor further said he will always reach out to allfaiths.With regard to police denying permission for him toundertake campaigning in Sulur Assembly constituency inCoimbatore on Friday, the MNM chief asked if there was problem then why can't the bypoll be postponed."If government or police feel the situation is notconducive, fear law and order (problem), they should probably postpone Sulur bypoll," he added. PTI SA SS DVDV