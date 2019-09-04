Eviction of vendors at Statue of Unity violates law, Guj HC told

Ahmedabad, Sep 4 (PTI) Eviction of street vendors from around the Statue of Unity in Narmada district a few days ago has been challenged in the Gujarat High Court with the petitioners claiming that this was carried out in violation of law.On Wednesday, 58 affected street vendors, through their lawyer Nimish Kapadia, sought the HC's direction to the authorities concerned to carry out a survey of affected vendors and issue them certificates.They also sought the court's direction to ensure they are designated an alternative place to carry out their business as per provisions of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.The petitioners claimed the eviction of vendors from around the towering statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a major tourist attraction, was carried out in violation of the Street Vendors Act.On Monday, Justice A Y Kogje had issued notices to the state government, the chairman of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL) and Narmada district collector over the petition and kept the matter for further hearing on September 10.The petition was taken up for an urgent hearing on Monday when the vendors sought a stay on the anti-encroachment drive around the monument which was inaugurated last year.However, handcarts and stalls of most of the vendors were removed the same day, after which the petitioners on Wednesday sought the courts direction to the government to relocate the affected vendors as per the Act.Around 100 vendors doing business in areas around the Statue of Unity were evicted by the authorities and their handcarts and stalls seized in a drive carried out by SSNNL together with the district administration and the police.SSNNL Managing Director Rajiv Gupta has justified the anti-encroachment drive.On Tuesday, Gupta had told reporters the drive was necessary to end traffic congestion and ensure proper movement of vehicles till the Statue of Unity.He had said over 30,000 tourists and nearly 4,000 vehicles come to the Statue of Unity every day. PTI KA PD RSY SOMSOM