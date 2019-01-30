EVM issue: Oppn meeting likely on Friday

/R New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Opposition parties are likely to meet on Friday to discuss their future course of action on the EVM tampering issue. Sources said the Congress has asked opposition leaders to meet on Friday to discuss a joint strategy on the issue of EVMs, as some parties have questioned the efficacy of EVMs and demanded that the Election Commission revert to the old system of ballot paper.Various opposition parties have been claiming that only 2-3 countries across the world are using EVMs and the rest have reverted to the ballot paper system following complaints of EVM malfunctioning.The Congress, while supporting the demand for reverting to the ballot paper system, has maintained that since there is very less time left for Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission should ensure counting of paper trail in 50 per cent booths across the country to ensure that there is no doubt in the minds of the voters. The sources said that the meeting is likely to happen after the budget is presented on February 1. PTI SKC GVS