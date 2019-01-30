EVMs cannot be tampered with: CEC

Ranchi, Jan 30 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora Wednesday said the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) have been in use for nearly two decades and it cannot be tampered with."I had earlier said, and I once again say that these machines cannot be tampered with," he told a press conference here when asked about the concerns raised over EVMs functioning."No political party raised the issue during the meeting," said Arora, who met several stakeholders, including leaders of political parties during his team's two-day visit to Jharkhand.The EVMs are in use for nearly two decades, the CEC added.Asked whether there are any chances of simultaneous polls of the Lok Sabha and the Jharkhand Assembly, the CEC said there was neither formal nor informal information about it andhe did not like to give an imaginary reply to the query.Referring to Tuesday's incident in which five ultras of the PLFI were killed during an encounter in Jharkhand, Arora said after reviewing the overall law and order machinery it has been seen that crime is on the downward trend.The CEC Wednesday said a C-Vigil App will be launched in Jharkhand before the Lok Sabha polls."C-Vigil App will be launched before the Lok Sabha elections, enabling any citizen to lodge complaint relating to violation of Model Code of Conduct. And the complaints will be solved within a time frame," he said.EVMs, along with VVPAT, will be used in all the seats, Arora said.Arora said the Election Commission has instructed to set up an all-women polling team in at least one assembly segment of a Lok Sabha constituency.He said people can verify their names in the voter list through helpline number 1950 and nvsp.in and that the Commission has began "Go Verify" campaign.For the first time, he said, "Accessibility Observers" will be appointed in the state and more attention would be given to the elders and differently abled voters.Arora asserted the Commission is committed to conduct independent, impartial and peaceful polling.Sharing his meeting with the representatives of different political parties, Arora said various political parties demanded security to candidates.He said some political representatives asked simultaneous polling in the border districts of Jharkhand sharing with other states and transfer of officers who have been posted for more than three years.Some other political parties asked to curb black money during elections and put a limit in election expenditure.Yet some other parties asked to extend from 30 days to 60 days to file election expenditure and daily expenditure from three to five days, Arora said.Some representatives of the political parties said in the Naxal-affected areas several polling centres are clubbed, making it difficult for voters coming from remote areas, and under these circumstances adequate security arrangements be made for them.Arora said special efforts would be made in the Naxal-affected places and central police forces will be used to instill confidence among the people.Flying squads, with GPS-fitted vehicles, will be set up to keep a watch on liquor, cash and other intoxicant items on border areas, the CEC said.Income Tax officers will be posted at some places and CCTV will be installed at check posts, Arora said.Jharkhand has a total 14 Lok Sabha seats.The state has a total over two crore voters. There are over one crore males and one crore females, service polling constitute 35,219 and 307 voters of other genders. PTI PVR RG KJKJ