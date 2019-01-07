EVMs tamper-proof, their functioning being looked after by experts: CEC

Chandigarh, Jan 7 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said Monday electronic voting machines were tamper proof and an expert committee was looking after their functioning.There is absolutely nothing to doubt about the integrity of the system, he said addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the new academic session of the PGIMER here. On the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Arora said, We will try our level best and I am sure (we will) succeed to have a credible, fair, impartial and ethical election.The CEC was speaking on the topic The Road Ahead Opportunities and Challenges. Director, Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Jagat Ram, senior faculty of the premier medical institute and students were part of the gathering. PTI SUN VSD ANBANBANB