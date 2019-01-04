Ewan McGregor to play fashion designer Halston in new series

Los Angeles, Jan 4 (PTI) Ewan McGregor is set to star as celebrity fashion designer Halston in a television new series. Titled "Simply Halston", the show will see the 47-year-old actor as the first American celebrity fashion designer. McGregor will also executive produce, reported Deadline.The series, penned by Sharr White, will be directed by Dan Minahan. It hails from Legendary Television stable.It will follow Halston (born Roy Halston Frowick) as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire thats synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970s and 80s New York until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset: the name Halston itself.White and Minahan will also serve as executive producers, while Killer Films will produce the project.McGregor recently starred in the title role in "Christopher Robin". The actor is set to play Black Mask in "Birds of Prey". PTI RB RB BKBK