Ewire Softtech Acquires Cashier Prepaid Cards

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) KOCHI, India, October 15, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- Aims at Offering First-of-its-kind Innovative Services in the Financial Industry Ewire Softtech Private Limited announced that it has acquired Cashier Prepaid Cards - a financial technology services company based in Bangalore, India. The acquisition on undisclosed amount, grants Ewire Softtech access to 100,000 Prepaid Card users across the country and multiple corporate groups and establishments for payments and other financial services. "Acquisition of Cashier Prepaid Cards is a major milestone in the journey of Ewire to establish its presence in India and support the country's digitization drive. It is in this context that I am happy and thrilled to announce the acquisition to develop a future-driven digital banking solution which will act as a complete Virtual Bank. More importantly, it will enable India in achieving its core objective which is Digital Financial Inclusion," said Mr. Rakesh Kumar Upadhyay - Working Chairman, India of Ewire Softtech during the launch of Ewire recently in Delhi. "I believe this is a giant step for Cashier Prepaid Cards. For the past several months, we have created an ecosystem with a solid technological backbone and a robust network of corporates clients and end customers. This acquisition will take Cashier Cards a notch above," said Mr. Pankaj Kumar - CEO of Cashier Prepaid Cards. Ewire will be pioneering the concept of cashless economy which is the future India. Ewire's user-friendly application powered by Cashier Cards will help millions of customers join the banking system. As a Virtual Banking solution, Ewire will offer innovative solutions and services that will be the first-of-its-kind in the industry. On the event of agreement signing Ewire Managing Director D. Udayabhanu, CEO Yunus P. Muhammed and Gaurav Gupta from Cashier were present at the ceremony.About Cashier Cashier is digital payment startup based out of Bangalore. The company started its operation last year with the vision of changing the payment structure of the coming era. For more details, visit: https://cards.mycashier.in/. About Ewire Softtech Ewire is a future-driven digital app which acts as a complete virtual bank. It serves the consumers with digital banking facilities on the move. It can be used as a pre-paid instrument from anywhere with funds transferred through mobile. As a digital wallet, it can be used by multi-users for multi-purposes that includes recharges, transfer of money, withdrawal from ATM, online purchases, bill payments, shopping and many other value added services.