Ex-Aon Hewitt CEO Sandeep Chaudhary Joins Recruitment Firm Taggd on Advisory Board

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) - Sandeep was earlier Chief Executive Officer at Aon Hewitt- Today, he is a Board and Executive Advisor to Private Equity backed and high growth businesses. He is also an independent advisor to a few notable boards/ remuneration committees on executive pay, performance and succession planning.GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taggd, the recruitment solutions arm of PeopleStrong, today said that former Aon Hewitt Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Chaudhary has joined its Board as an Independent Advisor to help chart Taggd's growth strategy in India's rising recruitment market.A seasoned business leader, Chaudhary is an advisor to Private Equity backed businesses. His forte is building a value creation plan focussed on Talent & Organisation transformation, and assisting them through special situations like, M&A, IPO readiness and emerging markets.Speaking on his new role, Chaudhary said, "The recruitment industry is ready for its next wave of disruption. Leveraging Data and AI will build a lean, clean and an unbiased hiring machine. Businesses struggle owing to not finding the right talent in time. Taggd presents a distinctive value proposition and potentially can be the first and next big frontier in the recruitment space across India and other high growth markets."After moving from Aon Hewitt early this year, where he led remarkable growth with a series of acquisitions and divestitures as the CEO, Chaudhary is also an Advisor on human capital issues to the Government of India (GoI) & Government of Sri Lanka. He is also on the Advisory Board of the Centre of Corporate Governance & Citizenship at IIM Bangalore, as well as at Cornerstone Venture Partners.Co-founder & CEO, PeopleStrong and Board Advisor, Taggd, Pankaj Bansal said, "We are delighted to have a thought-leader like Sandeep joining our Taggd journey. He will enable us to decode the job agenda of India and global markets."Founding Member and Chief Business Officer, Taggd, Devashish Sharma said, "We welcome Sandeep as the newest member of our Taggd Advisory board. He brings with him a unique perspective to the table, with years of industry experience and dedication that will prove to be invaluable as we continue to build a brighter future for our recruitment business. We have recently started on our journey to creating a new world of global digital recruitment solutions from India and having a thought leader like Sandeep with us will definitely help us reach there faster. We look forward to working with Sandeep."About TaggdTaggd, a PeopleStrong recruitment solutions brand, combines the power of data and human knowledge to bring advanced talent acquisition solutions that change how businesses work and deliver. With more than 13 years of experience in managing permanent recruitment for over 60,000 positions annually, PeopleStrong, the largest recruitment solutions brand from India will now be operated under the brand name Taggd. Taggd will offer comprehensive recruitment solutions across 14 industries, like technology, engineering, pharma and automotive; with roles in frontline, lateral and executive.Over the years, we have developed business understanding, recruitment expertise, talent network access, data intelligence and access to a robust tech stack to deliver business gains. Some of our leading enterprise customers include Wipro, Honeywell, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Renault Nissan, Oyo, Swiggy amongst other national and multi-national brands. Nelson Hall, one of the leading global analyst firms has rated us amongst leaders in the RPO NEAT Matrix.To know more, please visit www.taggd.inLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/946957/PeopleStrong_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962861/Taggd_Sandeep_Chaudhary.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/946956/Taggd_PR.jpg