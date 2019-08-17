Ex-Army officer appointed administrator of Ror Mahasabha

Chandigarh, Aug 17 (PTI) The Haryana government on Saturday appointed retired Army officer Randhir Singh as the administrator of the Ror Mahasabha, paving the way for election to the community organisation, officials said. Ror is a farming community in Haryana spread over some districts, including Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, and Kaithal. The Ror Mahasabha has its headquarters in Karnal, the constituency of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The district registrar of societies cleared the appointment of Singh, the officials said. "I assure the Ror community that the election will be conducted with total sincerity and complete fairness," he said after his appointment. The Ror community has a population of around 10 lakh in Haryana, western Uttar Pardesh and Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. PTI VSD SMNSMN