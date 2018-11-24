EX-Army officer killed, several others injured in group clash in Doda

Bhaderwah/Jammu, Nov 24 (PTI) An Army officer was killed and several others were injured in a clash between rival groups at a polling booth during the third phase of the panchayat elections in Doda district on Saturday.Clashes erupted between the two groups in Jourapanchayat in the district, Bhaderwah ASPRajinder Singh said.Honorary captain (retd) Mohd Hafiz (60), a resident of Joura Khurd in the district, died on the spot while others were severely injured in the clash, he said.Two of the injured were shifted to a local hospital at Kahara.After receiving information about the incident, the ASP, SDPO Gandoh Krishan Kumar and SHO Sajid Mughal rushed to the spot."A team of police and Army officials immediately reached the spot to ensure that the situation remain under control," the ASP added.He said the police will register a case under relevant sections against persons involved in the incident. PTI AB DPB