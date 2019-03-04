EX-BJD MP Jay Panda joins BJP, says situation in Odisha 'needs changing'

(Eds: Adding quotes, details) New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Former Biju Janata Dal MP Baijyant 'Jay' Panda joined the BJP Monday, giving a boost to the party in Odisha where it is looking to improve its tally in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.Panda met BJP president Amit Shah here and later joined party in presence of its top leaders from Odisha, including Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram, as he targeted the BJD for "sharp deterioration" in the state's governance under its supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik."This needs changing and only the Bharatiya Janata Party is capable of doing it," he told reporters at a press conference.The Assembly poll in the state will be held along with the parliamentary elections, and the BJP hopes that the presence of Panda will brighten its prospects, especially in coastal Odisha.Welcoming him into the BJP, Pradhan, seen as its main face in the eastern state, said his presence will immensely benefit the party and praised him, saying that he had carved a niche for himself as a parliamentarian.Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Panda said he has demonstrated that he is capable of taking extremely tough decisions, which are in the long-term interest of the country, be it in the field of economy or acting against terrorists.Under Patnaik, governance has sharply deteriorated with extremely high levels of corruption and a big rise in crime, especially those against women, he alleged.Panda, who owns an influential media empire in the state, had been a leading BJD parliamentarian, representing the regional party, first in the Rajya Sabha and then the Lok Sabha.Amid his perceived proximity with the BJP and criticism of his party's functioning, the BJD suspended him last year for "anti-party" activities. He then resigned from the party and also the Lok Sabha.The BJD later alleged that he was involved in money laundering as it sought a probe. Panda had denied the charge.Panda said it is no secret that he admired Modi's leadership and the direction in which he is taking the country to, suggesting that joining the saffron party had always been a possibility for him.Pradhan said Panda in his thoughts had long supported Modi as he did not compromise on some fundamental values of national interests despite being at the receiving end of barbs from leaders of his former party.Panda also praised Shah's leadership and the way the party has grown over the last few years.BJP general secretary Arun Singh, who is the party's in-charge for the state, said Panda has been fighting social ills and working for the people, as he welcomed his decision to join the party.Odisha has 21 parliamentary constituencies and the BJD had won 20 of them in 2014. The BJP had won only one seat -- Sundargarh, represented by Oram.The BJP has picked out Odisha as one of the states where it hopes to make gains in the Lok Sabha election. In the 2017 state rural elections, it emerged as the second largest party, pushing the Congress to the third spot. PTI KR KR SOMSOM