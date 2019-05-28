Ex-BJP MP Hariom Rathore's mortal remains consigned to flames

Jaipur, May 28 (PTI) The mortal remains of former BJP MP Hariom Singh Rathore were consigned to flames in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Tuesday.Rathore died after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Udaipur on Monday. He was 61.The funeral was conducted at his ancestral village of Kelwa in the district. His son lit the funeral pyre. Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, newly-elected MP from Rajsamand Diya Kumari and other leaders of the party paid tributes to Rathore, BJP's Rajsamand district president Virendra Singh said. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders also condoled the death of Rathore, who was MP from Rajsamand from 2014-19. PTI SDA DPB