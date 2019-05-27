Ex BJP MP Hariom Singh Rathore dies

Jaipur, May 27 (PTI) BJP's former MP Hariom Singh Rathore died after prolonged illness in a hospital in Udaipur on Monday, a senior party official said.He was 61.Rathore's funeral will take place on Tuesday at his ancestral village Kelwa in Rajsamand district," Virendra Singh, the BJP's district president said. Rathore was BJP MP from Rajsamand constituency from 2014-19 and Zila Pramukh from 1995-2000. PTI SDA RCJ