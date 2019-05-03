Ex-BSF jawan's nomination from Varanasi nixed as 'fake chowkidar' scared of real one, says SP leader

Azamgarh (UP), May 3 (PTI) Blaming the BJP for the rejection of former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur's nomination from Varanasi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking re-election, Samajwadi Party leader and MP Dharmendra Yadav Friday said the "fake chowkidar" was scared of a real one."Rejection of nomination papers of Tej Bahadur from Varanasi seat was a BJP conspiracy. The naqli chowkidar got scared of the asli chowkidar... this is the reason why the entire BJP was sitting in the Election Commission and BJP president Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath were camping in Varanasi that day," Yadav told media persons here."They think they can weaken the fight of a jawan who has come out to fight for his rights. Farmers, youth and traders are all angry and will give a befitting reply through their votes," he added.Yadav said the SP's ties with Azamgarh had begun from the time of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh."Chaudhary saheb used to say that he could leave Baghpat but not Azamgarh. Netaji Mulayam Singh Yadav says that if Etawah is his heart, Azamgarh is his heartbeat. I feel that the Samajwadis have an emotional bond with Azamgarh," the MP added.By choosing Azamgarh, Akhilesh Yadav was following that tradition and would win with a historic margin, he asserted. PTI COR SAB IJT