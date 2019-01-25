Ex-BSP lawmaker booked for 'beheading' remark

Moradabad (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) A criminal case was registered against former Bahujan Samaj Party legislator Vijay Yadav at the Civil Lines police station here for his alleged "beheading" remark aimed at a BJP MLA. "An FIR was lodged by BJP leader Raju Kalra against Yadav on the basis of a newspaper report, in which Yadav has announced a Rs-50 lakh award for beheading Sadhna Singh," an official said. At at a rally on Saturday, Mughalsarai MLA Sadhana Singh had called BSP chief Mayawati a "blot on womankind" and "worse than a transgender". Yadav's "beheading" comment is believed to be in response to the BJP MLA's remarks on Mayawati.Investigation officer Avdhesh Singh said a criminal case under sections 115, 153, 504, 506 of the IPC and 66 of the IT Act had been registered against Yadav. PTI CORR IND