Ex-BSP MP recalls horror of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

By Arunav Sinha Lucknow, Nov 25 (PTI) It's been 10 years since the Mumbai terror attack took place, but for former BSP MP Lalmani Prasad haunting memories of that day are still fresh and the incident changed his life forever. Prasad, who witnessed the tragedy as it unfolded, can still recall each detail -- the bone-chilling scenes of visitors running for cover to protect themselves from the bullets of terrorists, and the deafening sound of gunshots jolting him. The former BSP legislator, who was in the Taj Hotel for an official meeting on that fateful day, says three of his acquaintances who had come to meet him in the hotel were among 166 people who lost their lives in the attack.I am lucky that I survived to see this day," he tells PTI.Prasad says he was on the second floor of the hotel and had witnessed the gunfight between security forces and terrorists from close quarters.I was trapped there for nearly 48 hours -- from November 26 to November 28 afternoon. I was rescued by NSG commandos. By that time, news had reached my home in Uttar Pradesh, and I my phone won't stop ringing, the 64-year-old Prasad said.The politician says he had got a new lease of life that day, and the horror of 26/11 terror attack haunt him still. PTI NAV GVS