Ex-bureaucrats come together to mentor civil services aspirants in J-K

Jammu, May 3 (PTI) Former bureaucrats of Jammu and Kashmir, including ex-chief secretary and Director General of Police, have come together to mentor civil services aspirants in the winter capital. These ex-bureaucrats plan to provide free "civil services motivation, counselling and guidance" to the aspirants through their organisation 'Future Bureaucrats'. Over 40 youths from the state have been selected in the civil services in the past five years. "We will be enrolling the aspirants for mentorship. The aspirants and their parents are requested to come to ASKPC Bhawan at Durga Nagar on Sunday," former IPS officer Youginder Kaul told PTI. Former chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Vijay Bakaya, former DGP Kuldeep Khoda and ex-DGP (Prisons) Ashok Bhan are among the distinguished names who will tutor and guide the aspirants. The retired civil servants came up with the idea around two years ago as they felt there was no guiding hand for those preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. PTI AB SRY