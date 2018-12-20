ex-Cong leader Sajjan Kumar appears before Delhi court in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar appeared before a Delhi court Thursday in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, three days after he was convicted in another riots case by the high court here.Kumar surrendered his mobile phone before the court following the directions of the high court in its order convicting him on December 17.The court adjourned the matter for January 22 after he said his main counsel was unavailable.In the case before the trial court, three persons -- Kumar, Brahmanand Gupta and Ved Prakash -- are facing trial on charges of murder and rioting pertaining to the killing of Surjit Singh in Sultanpuri. PTI UK URD KJKJ