Ex-DGP Suresh Arora appointed Punjab CIC

/R Chandigarh, Jul 8 (PTI) Former Punjab director general of police Suresh Arora has been appointed as the state chief information commissioner on Monday, according to a statement. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh gave his nod for the appointment of the former DGP as the CIC, as per an official release. Besides, the state government also appointed a senior journalist Asit Jolly as the information commissioner. The notification has been issued by the state government, it said Arora, a 1982-batch IPS officer, had superannuated in February as the state police chief after 33 years of service in different capacities. An alumnus of the University of London, Arora had served as the senior superintendent of police of Patiala, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Chandigarh between April 1987 and August 1994. He was also posted as the DIG, chief minister's security, from September 1998 till July 1998, before being appointed as the IGP-cum-director, Vigilance Bureau, in 2001. Arora became the DGP in October 2015. It was during his tenure that the Punjab police department was shortlisted as the "best government department to implement RTI" by the state Information Commission. Arora also has the distinction of passing the 'Online Certificate Course' on the RTI Act, administered by the Centre for Good Governance, Hyderabad, with an 'A' grade. PTI CHS VSDHMB