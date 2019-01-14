Ex-DIG, noted artist join National Conference

Srinagar, Jan 14 (PTI) A former senior police official and a noted artist joined National Conference here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday."Ex- deputy inspector general of police Mushtaq Sadiq and noted artist and cultural activist Waheed Jeelani today joined the NC and were welcomed into the party fold by NC president Farooq Abdullah. The new entrants vowed to make party stronger at grassroots," an NC spokesman said.Speaking on the occasion, Abdullah said there is no higher calling than serving people and that the party with active participation of people would ensure speedy development of the state.He said without peace, all other dreams vanish and are reduced to ashes."Our prime motto is to embalm the bruised people of ours. The road ahead of us is not trouble-free, however with sincerity of heart and commitment towards people, we can make a difference," he said.The NC president said there is no substitute to democracy and that in a democracy each life matters."People are yearning for development and peace. I am sure that with (NC vice-president and former chief minister) Omar Abdullah in vanguard of the government, the state will be bequeathed with much needed peace and stability, he said.To protect and safe guard the interests of the state and its people forms the core of our party organization, Abdullah added.He said the need of the hour is to have a government that responds to the necessities of people and give stimulus to every vital sector of state."A strong mandated government led by Omar will work towards providing safe spaces to youth to pursue their career besides ushering the state with inclusive development," he said.The NC president also met scores of delegations from Bijbehara, Gandarbal, Bandipura, Pulwama, Tangmarg, Chanpura, Sonwar at party headquarters Nawa- e-Subha and impressed on them to strengthen the efforts of Omar Abdullah and extricate the state from communalist forces, human rights violations and development deficit.The visiting delegations apprised the party president about the development deficit and paucity of basic amenities in their areas, the spokesman said. PTI SSB ABHABH