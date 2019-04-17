Ex-ED additional director joins Cong

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Former Enforcement Directorate additional director Shamsuddin Wednesday joined the Congress in the presence of senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Bhupinder Singh Hooda at the AICC headquarters here.Before joining the ED, where he served for over two decades, Shamsuddin, who holds a PhD in law from Aligarh Muslim University, taught in various universities in India and abroad.Shamsuddin, who hails from Sohna in Haryana, said he will work to strengthen the Congress and ensure the victory of its candidates in the Lok Sabha elections. Azad said he was confident that with Shamsuddin's entry, the party would be further strengthened. Hooda also welcomed him into the party fold. PTI SKC SKC DIVDIV