Ex-Ficci Secretary General Panandiker passes away

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Former Secretary General of Ficci D H Pai Panandiker died Monday morning after a prolonged illness, family sources said.He was 86.Soft-spoken Panandiker was the secretary general of the industry chamber between 1981 and 1991.He was widely consulted by the Finance Ministry and the Planning Commission on various policy matters.Panandiker also worked as advisor to the RPG Group and has served on boards of educational institutes, including Indian Management Institute.He was also the Chairman of prestigious International Life Sciences Institute. PTI NKD CS HRSBAL