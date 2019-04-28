Ex-IAF wing commander's wife found dead in Dwarka

(Eds: Updating with more details) New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) A former IAF wing commander's wife was found dead at her house in Dwarka's Sector-7 area, police said on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Meenu Jain (52), a resident of Air Force Naval Officers' Enclave in Dwarka Sector-7, they added.According to a senior police officer, Meenu's father HP Garg (76), a retired IIT Delhi professor and currently working on a research project at the institute, said his son Darpan called him on Thursday evening to inform that Meenu was not keeping well.He left his office for Meenu's residence at around 7.45 pm. On the way, as he called his daughter, she said she was fine, the officer said.The deceased also told her father that she had eaten cashew nuts, which had led to some reaction.Garg still went to her daughter's house on Thursday. He called her again at around 7 am on Friday but her phone was not reachable following which, he, along with Darpan, went to her house.The main door to the house was open while another wooden door was closed. They knocked on the door. When there was no response, Darpan entered the house from the neighbour's balcony, the police said. He broke the glass and entered the house to see Jain lying unconscious in her room.Jain's maid, who had a pair of keys to the house, came there at around 8.30 am. She tried to open the door but it was jammed. Subsequently, the door was broken open, the police said.Jain was rushed to the Ayushman Hospital in Dwarka Sector-10, where she was declared "brought dead", they added.The police were informed about the incident at around 9 am and a case under sections 302 (murder) and 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.The police suspect that the accused entered the house with the intention of robbing Jain.The family members of the deceased said two mobile phones, the jewellery the deceased was wearing, Rs 5 lakh in Indian currency and Rs 2 lakh in foreign currency were missing from the house.The police seized three pillows and a towel with blood stains from the room. Three vessels and five cups, used for making and drinking tea, were also seized from the kitchen. The post-mortem of the body had been conducted and the exact cause of death would be known once the report came, the police said.The husband of the deceased, VK Jain, a retired Indian Air Force (IAF) wing commander and currently working as a commercial pilot with IndiGo, was informed about the incident. Jain, who was on duty at the time of the incident, reached the house on Friday night, the police said.The couple has a son and a daughter. While son Ajay Jain, who works in an MNC in Noida, visits his parents on weekends, daughter Shiwani Jain is a doctor and lives in Goa with her husband, the police said. PTI NIT RC