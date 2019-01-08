Ex-J&K govt media adviser joins PDP

/R Srinagar, Jan 8 (PTI) Journalist Suhail Bukhari, a former media adviser to the Jammu and Kashmir government, joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in presence of party president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday. "PDP welcomes Suhail Bukhari, senior journalist and former media advisor to J&K government, who today formally joined our ranks," a PDP spokesperson said. The spokesperson said youngsters like Bukhari would strengthen the "mission of peace, prosperity and change pioneered by the PDP". Bukhari hails from Kreeri area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir. His entry into politics is seen as an attempt by the party to replace former minister Basharat Bukhari, who had quit the PDP and joined the National Conference recently. PTI MIJHMB