Ex-Maldivian Vice President sent back

(Eds: Updating with additional inputs) Tuticorin (TN)/ New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Former Vice President of Maldives Ahmed Adheeb Abdul Ghafoor, who had sought political asylum in India after arriving on a cargo vessel on Thursday, has been sent back to the island nation, with authorities not allowing him to deboard as he did not possess the required documents. "The Maldivian leader left Tuticorin coast by midnight Friday," a police official told PTI in Tuticorin. Adheeb arrived in the cargo vessel along with nine crew members but was not allowed to disembark from the ship. He left for his home country in the same ship, police said. Coast Guard personnel oversaw the vessel leaving Indian waters. He was questioned on-board by various central agencies, they said. Adheeb had sought political asylum in India as he faces a serious risk to his life in his home country, a UK lawyer representing the politician had said. Official sources in New Delhi said the Maldivian leader was not permitted to enter India as he was not entering through a designated entry point and did not possess valid documents. They said reports about his deportation are incorrect. "Again, because he is not in India, news about his detention or arrest in India are false," a source said. PTI VGN ROH MPB RT