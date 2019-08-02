Ex-ministers occupying govt bungalows to pay Rs 10,000 a day, Bill passed in R'than

Jaipur, Aug 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly on Friday passed a Bill to make ex-ministers shell out Rs 10,000 a day if they continue to occupy government accommodation beyond two months after the end of their terms. The bill introduced by the Ashok Geghlot-led Congress government on July 22 was passed by a voice vote, amid uproar by the opposition BJP. Ex-ministers now pay Rs 5,000 a month after the two-month period. The Bill also includes provisions for forcible vacation of government accommodation. PTI SDA