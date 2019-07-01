Ex-NDMC chairman asks Sisodia to compare between Delhi govt-run schools and NDMC schools

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Former NDMC chairman Umesh Sehgal has asked Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to draw a comparison between the Delhi government-run schools and the schools run by the New Delhi Municipal Council, which comes under the Centre. His reaction came after Sisodia challenged BJP working president J P Nadda to compare the top 10 government schools in the BJP-ruled states with the ones under the AAP government and then debate after Nadda had claimed that the AAP in Delhi had become "a laughing stock".Sehgal, who was also Delhi chief secretary, said in a letter, "I read with interest your challenge to compare the best 10 government schools with the best in any of the other states. Please note that for comparison purposes you do not have to go anywhere else, please compare your schools with those run by the NDMC! Even your best 10 with their worst 10. This will not just be an idle boast but may prove a wake up call for you and maybe enable you to take effective steps to improve your own schools even further." "Training teachers abroad may seem an attractive idea but it is uselessly expensive. Recruiting better teachers and arranging both off the job and on the job training here may be a better idea. Please give up your uselessly expensive 'cameras in classrooms' scheme, government cannot be seen spying on its teachers and students. Also do not build class rooms in vacant land or open mobile clinics and so on, this land be used to develop sports and recreational activities in the school," he added. PTI GJS KJ