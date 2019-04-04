scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn rearrested in Tokyo: media

Tokyo, Apr 4 (AFP) Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn was rearrested early Thursday in Tokyo while out on bail, local media said, as prosecutors investigate a new charge against the auto tycoon. Prosecutors entered Ghosn's temporary accommodation in central Tokyo in the early morning hours, and the Franco-Brazilian-Lebanese executive left shortly afterwards in a car with the investigators, public broadcaster NHK and others said. (AFP) SMJSMJ

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos