Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn rearrested in Tokyo: media

Tokyo, Apr 4 (AFP) Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn was rearrested early Thursday in Tokyo while out on bail, local media said, as prosecutors investigate a new charge against the auto tycoon. Prosecutors entered Ghosn's temporary accommodation in central Tokyo in the early morning hours, and the Franco-Brazilian-Lebanese executive left shortly afterwards in a car with the investigators, public broadcaster NHK and others said.