Ex-Odisha cadre IAS officer joins BJP

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Former Odisha cadre IAS officer Aparajita Sarangi joined the ruling BJP at the residence of party chief Amit Shah here Tuesday.Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a native of Odisha, was also present on the occasion.Sarangi, a 1994-batch IAS officer, recently opted for voluntary retirement. She was working as the joint secretary of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) under the Ministry of Rural Development.Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Odisha unit chief Basant Panda handed over the membership slip to Sarangi in the presence of Shah and Pradhan.Sarangi became quite popular in Bhubaneswar during her tenure as the commissioner of the city's municipal corporation. PTI JTR RC