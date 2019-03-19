Ex-top court judge Justice PC Ghose appointed India's first Lokpal

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Former Supreme Court judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose was Tuesday appointed as the country's first Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman, according to an official order.Former Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) chief Archana Ramasundaram, ex-Maharashtra Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain, Mahender Singh and Indrajeet Prasad Gautam have been appointed as non-judicial members of Lokpal.Justices Dilip B Bhosale, Pradip Kumar Mohanty, Abhilasha Kumari and Ajay Kumar Tripathi have been appointed as judicial members in the anti-corruption ombudsman.These appointments were recommended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led selection committee and approved by President Ram Nath Kovind.Opposition parties have been accusing the Modi government of delaying the appointment of Lokpal. PTI AKV SOMSOM