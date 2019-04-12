Ex-union minister Krishna Tirath rejoins Congress

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Former union minister Krishna Tirath on Friday rejoined the Congress party after a gap of four years.Tirath, a union minister in UPA-2 government, had quit the party in 2015 to join the BJP ahead of assembly elections in Delhi.Welcoming her back into the party fold, AICC general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Delhi P C Chacko said she needs no introduction as she is well known to all."We welcome her back in Indian National Congress. Krishna Ji had a long stay in Congress Party. First, she was Metropolitan councilor, then she was 3 times MLA in Delhi, she was minister in the State Government then she was Deputy Speaker, she was two times MP and she was Cabinet Minister, she was our PCC Vice-President, Working Committee Member and secretary AICC."She has contributed immensely to the Congress Party and she is very important person in Delhi. For some time, she was not with us, I welcome her back to the Congress Party today," he told reporters at the AICC headquarters.Tirath was the Women and Child Development minister in Manmohan Singh government. PTI SKC SKC ABHABH