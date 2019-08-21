Ex-village head shot dead in Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) The former head of Dhanaura Silverpur village in the district was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne miscreants, police said on Wednesday.Rishipal Rana, 55, was going to a shop on Tuesday night on his motorcycle when the assailants on two other motorcycles intercepted him and opened fire at him, killing him on the spot, said Assistant Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Singh on Wednesday.The assailants also took away Rana's licenced revolver, the ASP said.The victim's family has lodged an FIR against unknown persons, said the ASP, adding the investigation is going on in the case. PTI CORR SAB RAXRAX