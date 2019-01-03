'Exam warrior' PM running away from taking Rafale exam in Parliament: Cong

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) A day after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi challenged the prime minister for a one-on-one debate on the Rafale issue, the opposition party accused Narendra Modi of "running away" from taking exam in Parliament and described Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as his "defensive minister".Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said Gandhi has "unmasked" PM Modi.The Congress president had Wednesday said Modi faced an open book exam on the Rafale deal in Parliament and asked if he will show up at the exam or send a proxy.On Thursday, he tweeted, "So it seems our PM has fled Parliament & his own open book Rafale exam & is instead lecturing students at Lovely University in Punjab, today."Singhvi told reporters here, "So-called exam warrior of 'Mann Ki Baat', who likes to preach and write a booklet on exams, has not (only) flunked the exams, but has run away from taking the exam. After the direct challenge thrown for a debate, he has 'gone furr (fled).""He has a finance minister (Arun Jaitley) who has become not the defence minister but the 'defensive minister' for the Government of India, for the Prime Minister. He has in that process, debased the dignity of his office by giving out 'manufactured lies'," Singhvi alleged.He said Gandhi, in his address after Jaitley's response, disproved the "Goebbelsian lie" of the minister by using his own statements."The BJP has perpetually been in a damage control mode since news of the Rafale scam broke and it is only a matter of time before the lid is blown off the top of this scam of unprecedented proportions," he said.In his response Wednesday, Jaitley had accused the Congress chief of peddling "lies" and "falsehood".Singhvi Thursday said the Congress chief has "exposed" the fallacies in Jaitley's speech in Lok Sabha, whom he described as 'the blogger minister', and said "it lacked as much truth as it did dignity"."Congress party directed pointed questions at PM Modi but he hid behind his advocates who did a terrible job in defending him. The Finance Minister, instead of the Defence Minister, was seen spewing manufactured facts and rhetoric on the floor of the House, while also debasing the dignity of his office with jibes that have no place in Parliament," he charged.The Congress leader alleged the Modi government has claimed several times that it cannot reveal the price of 36 Rafale jets. But Gandhi busted that claim by quoting Arun Jaitley himself, in which he admits that the total cost for 36 is Rs 58,000 crore which translates into Rs 1,611 crore per aircraft, he said.Singhvi said the Supreme Court judgement cited by the government in its defence, is a "spin-doctoring" by Jaitley, as the court has not said that there should be no Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the deal.He also flayed the NDA dispensation for "losing" the opportunity of getting transfer of technology to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, saying it would have been good for the country. However, the government changed the deal and "gave Rs 30,000 crore" offset contract to a PM's "friend"."All aircraft in this country have a HAL connection and all that corporate has flown is not even paper plane," he said, alleging that the benchmark price for the Rafale deal was increased from Rs 39,422 crore to Rs 62,166 crore."Did the Defence Ministry object...and if it did, are these the files hidden in Mr Parrikars bedroom. Are these the files which you are scared the JPC will look into," asked Singhvi.Gandhi had on Wednesday also asked Modi to come clean on a purported audio tape of Manohar Parrikar, in which he claims the Goa chief minister has said during a state cabinet meeting that he has complete documents and the file pertaining to the Rafale deal in his bedroom. PTI SKC SKC TIRTIR