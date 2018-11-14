Examining report that proposes to reward honest taxpayers: CBDT chairman

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The CBDT, that frames policies for the Income Tax (I-T) Department, is "examining" a report that proposes to facilitate honest and consistent taxpayers in availing a variety of public services and tax-related works on priority, a top official said Wednesday.The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had constituted a committee in this context, which has submitted its report and recommendations."A proposal is under consideration as to how we can benefit our honest taxpayers. It has been communicated by the finance minister in his budget speech that honest taxpayers will definitely be getting advantages from the I-T Department. A committee had been set up and it has given a report. "We are examining it," CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.PTI had reported last month that as part of this proposal, it was being mulled that honest taxpayers were empowered to get "priority service" while using public services at airports, railway stations and at highway toll plazas.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a conference with senior tax officers last year, had urged the department to enhance the taxpayer services and ensure that the honest taxpayers were given due importance.It was proposed that the taxpayers who were consistently paying their taxes or even just filing their returns might be hosted at civic receptions held by prominent government functionaries and honoured publicly, a senior official had said.A few years back, the board had started a process by which diligent taxpayers were sent "thank you" or appreciation notes through email under the name of the CBDT chairman.It was proposed to take this initiative forward, the official had said. PTI NES JD RC