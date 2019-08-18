Excise dept raids Dwarka night club serving liquor without license

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The Delhi Excise department said on Sunday it raided a night club in Dwarka which was allegedly serving liquor without a valid license, and seized over 630 liquor bottles.A total of 639 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor, beer pints and other alcoholic drinks were seized from the five-star hotel's restaurant-cum-night club during the raid, the department said in a statement.It said the raid was conducted on the intervening night of August 17 and 18.The department said that recovery of beer pints with expiry dates indicates that the club's managers were not bothered about the health of the customers.The club owner and manager were handed over to the police and a case registered against them at the Dwarka North police station, it said. PTI BUN AD DPB