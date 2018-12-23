Excise dept seizes liquor worth Rs 6 lakh in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) The Excise Department has seized 154 cartons of liquor worth Rs 6 lakh from a vehicle at the Delhi-Dehradun national highway here, an official said on Sunday.Based on a tip off, the vehicle carrying the liquor was intercepted near Faloda village in the district on Saturday evening, District Excise Officer Akhilesh Kumar said.The vehicle's driver managed to flee from the spot, he said, adding that police are probing the matter.In another incident, a drug peddler was arrested from near Bajheri road here.Police recovered 500 grams of charas and a stolen licensed gun from his possession, Station House Officer, Civil Line Police Station, D K Tyagi said.A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. PTI CORR MAZ DIVDIV