Excise sleuths conduct raids in Kathua, destroy 470 kgs of lahan

Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir excise department Thursday carried out raids in different areas of Kathau district and recovered 470 kg of lahan, which is used for fermenting and brewing of liquor, officials said. Raids were carried out in Tanda and Sakta Chak areas of Kathua district to check the menace of illegal distillation of liquor, the officials said. The seized yeast was later destroyed. PTI AB MAZ SMNSMN