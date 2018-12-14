Excise sleuths conduct raids in Kathua, destroys 900 kg of lahan

Jammu, Dec 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir excise department Friday destroyed 900 kg of lahan during raids carried in different areas of Kathua district, officials said.Lahan is a yeasts used for fermenting and brewing of liquor.On the directions of Excise Commissioner Talat Parvez Rohella, a team raided the Chibba Chak area of Kathua district to check the menace of illicit distillation of liquor, officials said.More than 900 kg of lahan was seized and later destroyed, they said. PTI AB NSDNSD