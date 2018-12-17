Exclusive Launch: Karan Wahi X Spoyl Collection

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, India, December 16, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Spoyl, India's first influencer-led fashion app has unveiled its latest exclusive collection, designed in creative collaboration with actor Karan Wahi.Karan, a former Indian cricketer turned actor, model and host, is very excited about this collaboration. He said, "Spoyl is a great fashion company that has brought my style to life and my collection is now available on the Spoyl app. From concept to development, Spoyl and I have worked closely in curating styles, choosing quirky quotes for T-shirts and most importantly keeping the collection trendy yet comfortable. I absolutely loved every bit of this creative collaboration."In keeping up with the brand aesthetic, the collection showcases everyday essentials including sporty T-shirts, shirts, shorts, track pants and more.Bhargav Errangi, CEO of Spoyl, said, "The collection gives an access to Karan Wahi's energy loaded persona and casual-cool style to all the shoppers."The key looks include chequered shirts, graphic tees, polo shirts, shorts, and jeans in the finest fabrics."Everyone knows that I have a very laid back and casual style and Spoyl gave me a great platform to showcase casual wear for every occasion and still make a statement. My collection is inspired by my personality, thoughts and something that I strongly believe in with a hint of humour. I am quite positive that my fans will love the collection," added Karan.Hinting that there will be other interesting collaborations, Bhargav added, "Today's fashion industry is driven by celebrities and fashion influencers. People want to dress like them and wear unique styles at affordable prices.""Spoyl is here to change the way people shop in India. Spoyl is the only platform where shoppers can buy products that are hand-picked by top influencers and celebs. That makes the shopping experience more informed and better curated," he noted.About Spoyl:Spoyl, an influencer-led shopping destination, is all about providing an informed shopping experience to everyone. Content posted by the influencers on Spoyl is highly engaging and interactive with a call-to-action button. "We have on-boarded India's top bloggers, famous celebrities, and many others to curate styles for their audience. They hand-pick items for their followers, style them, and post their looks on Spoyl. Thus, making their fashionable feed shoppable. This ensures a trust-worthy shopping experience, which is based on referrals and connects within a community that shares the same interest," said Bhargav.Source: Spoyl Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR