Exhibition to discuss conservation of tree through Gond tribal legends

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) An upcoming exhibition will discuss conservation of trees, environment at large, through paintings based on Gond tribal legends and mythological beliefs.The art event, titled "Message from the Trees", will exhibit artworks by the likes of Padma Shri Gond artist Bhajju Shyam, Mayank Shyam, Durga Bai and Subash Vyam, among others at the Ojas Art Gallery here from August 2. "Undoubtedly, the environment is extremely important. 'A Message from the Trees', has some poignant artworks that we need to look at it as a wake-up call; before it's too late. All Gallery visitors will be given seeds to plant, to help. Increase greenery," Anubhav Nath, director of the gallery, said. The artworks are inspired by tribal mythological beliefs and age-old stories that are built around trees."Trees are life and we cannot survive without them. It's better we listen to them before it's too late, that's why through art we try to communicate the importance of the trees. "In Gond art we tell our age old stories, wildlife, rituals, that involve and symbolize trees," Bhajju Shyam said. All artists in the show come from the Gond tribal community, except Abhishek Singh, a known illustrator."This intrinsic bond with trees and animals is our key to understanding ourselves, that's why nature symbolism is so pivotal in universal myths and folklore."Vrikhadootam -- a message from the trees -- is an attempt to both preserve and celebrate the due place trees must have in our lives and no better way to initiate this but through stories imbued by their magic," Singh said. The exhibition will conclude on September 1. PTI MAH MGMG