Exide launches new automotive battery range

Kolkata, Jan 4 (PTI) Exide Industries Ltd has launched a new range of automotive batteries, the company said today.

The Epiq range of batteries come with a six-year warranty, "the highest" in the Indian market, it said in a release here.

The new batteries will be manufactured at Exides factories across India, and sold through its 1,500 premium Exide Care outlets.

Without detailing the price, the company said Epiq will be positioned and targeted at the highest end of the automotive battery aftermarket, and will its most premium vehicular battery.

Epiq will be the flagship sub-brand of Exide, the battery major said in the release.

"We sourced the best technology in the world to make a battery that will last for a long time in the Indian conditions. Epiq takes the automotive battery technology in the country to the next generation," Exide Managing Director and CEO Gautam Chatterjee said.

The lead acid storage battery maker also launched a slew of other products targeted at different segments of the automotive battery aftermarket. PTI BSM RBT