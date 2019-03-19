Exim Bank gives $83 mn line of credit to Congo to finance 3 solar power projects

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Exim Bank Tuesday said it has given a loan of USD 83.11 million to Congo to finance three solar power projects in the central African country. Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) has, on behalf of the government, extended three lines of credit (LOC) aggregating USD 83.11 million to the government of Congo, it said in a release. The loan will be utilised for financing three solar photovoltaic power projects with a total capacity of 35 megawatt in the three provinces -- Karawa, Mbandaka and Lusambo. The LOC agreements to this effect were exchanged between Ambassador of Congo to India Mossi Nyamale Rosette and Exim Bank Managing Director David Rasquinha during the 14th CII-Exim Conclave 2019 here. "With the signing of these three lines of credit for USD 83.11 million, Exim Bank, till date, has extended 10 LOC to the government of Congo on behalf of government of India, taking the total value of LOCs extended to USD 578.05 million," it said. Projects covered under the LOCs extended to Congo include hydroelectric power projects, power transmission and distribution projects, cement plant, hand pumps and submersible pumps installation, and solar power projects. With this line of credit, Exim Bank said, it has now put in place 244 LOCs covering 63 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the CIS with credit commitments of around USD 23.43 billion available for financing exports from India. PTI KPM RVKRVK