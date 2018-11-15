Exim Bank provides $30.8 mn LoC to Suriname for infra network

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Exim Bank has provided a line of credit (LoC) of USD 30.8 million to South American country Suriname for improving transmission network and maintenance of copters, the RBI said Thursday. Besides, Exim Bank will give USD 2.5 million LoC to Madagascar for the financing of a fertiliser plant project. Of the total assistance to Suriname, USD 27.5 million has been provided for financing up-gradation of transmission network infrastructure. "Out of the total credit by Exim Bank under this agreement, goods and services of the value of at least 75 per cent of the contract price shall be supplied by the seller from India and the remaining 25 per cent of goods and services may be procured by the seller for the purpose of the eligible contract from outside India," the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. The USD 3.5 million LoC is for the purpose of financing the servicing and maintenance of three Chetak helicopters in Suriname, it said. Two separate agreements were entered between the Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) in June this year for the LoC to Suriname. The agreement under the LoC is effective from October 23, 2018. Under the LoC, the terminal utilisation period is 60 months after the scheduled completion date of the project. The agreement with Madagascar was signed in May 2017 and which is effective from October 16, 2018. PTI KPM HRS MR