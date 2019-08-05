Exorbitant prices of eatables at malls, multiplexes figure in Punjab assembly

Chandigarh, Aug 5 (PTI) The sale of eatables to movie goers at exorbitant rates at Punjab's malls and multiplexes figured in the state assembly on Monday with a Congress MLA raising the issue. Ruling party legislator from Jalandhar Central seat, Rajinder Beri, broached the issue during Question Hour, seeking a law on the lines of Maharashtra government's to stop the malls and mulitiplexes in the state from robbing and "fleecing" the people.Whenever a family goes to watch a movie in a mall or a multiplex, they are asked to buy a coupon for purchasing any food item and their rates are exorbitant in comparison to the prices outside," said Beri. "A water bottle is sold at Rs 100 as against the price of Rs 15 or 20 while a soft drink bottle is sold at Rs 200 despite its maximum retail price being Rs 30 or so. They simply charge exorbitant prices," pointed out Beri, adding that movie goers are being fleeced at malls and multiplexes."People at times are even embarrassed by bouncers, Beri told the House.Talking of the Maharashtra law on the issue, Beri told the assembly that the western state has a law to keep a check on this practice. The Maharashtra law revoked the multiplexes' diktats, banning outside foods into cinema halls and their overpricing of eatables by them. Beri urged the government to enact a similar law in the state.Replying to Beri's question, Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said as per official records, the state government was not in the knowledge of any such law in Maharashtra."There is no provision under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and rules made there under to allow or disallow any outside food item inside multiplexes or private cinemas or to fix or regulate prices of food items sold inside multiplexes and private cinemas, the minister told the House.He said there was no proposal under consideration of the state government for framing any law or rule on the issue and the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 accords no such power to the government.Hinting at the difficulty in bringing a regulation as per the MLA's demand, the minister said food items are sold in unpackaged form in multiplexes and cinema halls.Only those food items which are sold in packaged form and mention a maximum retail price can be checked, said the minister, adding they have to display prices as per the Punjab Commodities Price Marking and Display order, 1972.The minister further said as far as the Maharashtra law is concerned, it has been stayed by the Supreme Court. PTI CHS VSD RAXRAX