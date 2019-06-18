Exotel Turns Eight, Eyes the Global Customer Communication Market

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, June 18, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Cloud telephony platform Exotel celebrated its 8th anniversary last week. Over the last 8 years, Exotel has grown to become the largest cloud telephony platform in Asia. With patented flagship products like number privacy, easy authentication, and lead management solutions, the growth of Exotel in the customer communication space has been phenomenal.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923757/Exotel_Logo.jpg )https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHcm1RtYAKM The company today has nearly 2,500 customers including Uber, Ola, Ekart, Aramex, Blue Dart, Fabelio, Swiggy, etc. With a global presence, Exotel works with some of the fastest growing companies in the BFSI, e-commerce, transportation, education, startup, and government sectors. They power nearly 10 million conversations every day and have connected over 3 billion people worldwide.Innovations like the Heartbeat API, which gives customers the uptime of a virtual number, have taken Exotel closer to its goal of being the most reliable customer global customer communication platform.Over the last year, Exotel has doubled in size with nearly 200 employees. Patented products like nOTP, an authentication system that works without any SMS or calls, and LeadAssist, a unique cost-efficient lead management system for marketplaces, were the highlights of the year. In addition to India, Exotel also has a growing presence in South East Asia, and Australia. They are also looking to expand to other geographies in the coming months.Speaking of future plans, CEO & Co-founder, Shivakumar Ganesan said, "It has been a very rewarding journey watching Exotel grow from strength to strength. Our goal is to ensure that Exotel powers every customer conversation, both within and outside a call center, for smoother customer experience. We have also seen that our platform is able to aid businesses to use communication to solve operational problems like productivity and efficiency improvement, decrease opex, etc."The company is now working towards powering the next billion conversations globally. About Exotel Exotel is Asia's leading cloud telephony platform. Incorporated in 2011, Exotel was co-founded by three techies to help businesses bring order and efficiency to customer communication. Exotel is currently headed by Shivakumar Ganesan who is the CEO and Founder. Working with some of the fastest growing companies in South East Asia (Uber, Ola, Flipkart, GoJek, Lazada, Quikr, Redmart, etc.), Exotel helps them manage their customer communication over calls and SMS. Exotel's world-class, cloud-based solution simplifies customer communication for nearly 2,500 companies in India, Australia, and SEA.For more information, please visit http://exotel.com Source: Exotel Techcom Pvt Ltd PWRPWR