Expedite appointments of teachers: LG asks DoE

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday asked the Delhi Directorate of Education to expedite appointment of teachers in government schools, according to a statement.The lieutenant governor held a meeting to review the status of vacancy position in the directorate, it said.In the meeting, the education director submitted that the entire process will be completed by October this year, the statement said."The LG directed to expedite appointment of teachers where recruitment process has completed," it also stated.He directed the education secretary to review the matter on a weekly-basis with the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) chairperson to personally monitor the pendency and timelines. PTI BUN KJ