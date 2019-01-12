Expedite bunkers construction to protect border residents: J-K Guv

Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday stressed for expediting the work on construction of bunkers to protect lives of border residents in Jammu division, an official said. Malik passed the directions during a meeting with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, who met him at Raj Bhavan, an official spokesman said. He said Verma apprised Governor about the present status of construction of individual and community bunkers along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu division. "Governor stressed for expediting the pace of work ensuring timely completion of construction of individual and community bunkers to protect lives of border residents and other under-execution developmental projects in the division, the spokesman said. Verma also gave first hand appraisal of pace of various developmental activities in Jammu division. The Centre had sanctioned the construction of 14,460 individual and community bunkers at a cost of 415.73 crore along the Line of Control (LoC) and the IB.While 7,298 bunkers would be constructed along the LoC in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, 7,162 underground bunkers would be constructed along the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts. An Army porter was killed Friday when Pakistani troops continued ceasefire violations for the fourth consecutive day along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling along the LoC in Poonch on eight days of this month, they said. The year 2018 had witnessed 2,936 ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Indo-Pak border, the highest in the last 15 years. The continuous shelling and firing by Pakistan targeting villages has set in fear psychosis among the border dwellers, the officials had said. Meanwhile, state advocate general D C Raina met the Governor and briefed him about the status of important cases relating to Jammu and Kashmir which are pending in the Supreme Court. He also briefed about the cases pending in state high court. The Governor asked Raina to keep him regularly informed about the to date status of all important cases relating to the state pending in the Supreme Court, High Court and the National Green Tribunal, the spokesman said. PTI TAS RCJ