Expedite govt recruitment in state: Raj CM

Jaipur, Oct 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday asked the officials to expedite the process of recruitment in the state as per the budget announcement.Chairing a meeting here, Gehlot asked the officials of Rajasthan state ministerial service selection board to complete ongoing recruitment process within timeframe."The government is serious for recruitment on 75,000 posts as announced in the budget, " he said. He also asked them to issue notification for new recruitment, according to a release.It was informed in the meeting that the state government has given appointment on 20,118 posts in the last 10 months, the release said.PTI SDA RCJ