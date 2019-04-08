'Expeditious construction' of Ram temple, Sabarimala issue in BJP poll manifesto

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The BJP on Monday asserted that it will make all necessary efforts within the framework of Constitution for "expeditious construction" of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.While its stand on the temple issue is a reiteration of its position, which was also mentioned in its 2014 poll document, the party in its manifesto for this Lok Sabha polls also made a mention of the Sabarimala controversy, saying it will "endeavour to secure constitutional protection on issues related to faith and belief".The BJP has come out in support of protests by Hindu groups against a Supreme Court order lifting ban on the entry of women of menstruating age to the famous temple in Kerala.The party is of the view that its aggressive stand against Kerala's Left Front government's move to implement the Supreme Court order amid protests by some organisations, will help it politically in the state during the polls."We will undertake every effort to ensure that the subject of faith, tradition and worship rituals related to Sabarimala are presented in a comprehensive manner before the Hon'ble Supreme Court. We will endeavour to secure constitutional protection on issues related to faith and belief," the BJP manifesto has said.On the Ram temple issue, it said, "We reiterate our stand on Ram Mandir. We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya."Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who headed the party's committee to prepare its manifesto named 'Sankalp patra', also reiterated the BJP's stand on the issue during his address at its release.Top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, released the manifesto at an event here.Reaffirming its support to the issue of Uniform Civil Code, the BJP said it believes that there cannot be gender equality till India adopts such a civil code, which protects rights of all women."The BJP reiterates its stand to draft a Uniform Civil Code, drawing upon the best traditions and harmonising them with modern times," it said.If voted to power, the party will constitute a national task force to study the status of all written and spoken languages and dialects in India, the manifesto said.The BJP will also work towards revival and promotion of vulnerable or extinct dialects and languages with a focussed effort on promotion of Sanskrit. PTI KR KR NSDNSD